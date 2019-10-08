Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1,087.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

