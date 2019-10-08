Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $392.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.09 million and a P/E ratio of 26.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.03.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

