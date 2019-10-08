ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.68).

INGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.