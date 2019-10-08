Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $91.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.90 million. Inogen posted sales of $95.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.13 million to $372.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $408.01 million, with estimates ranging from $403.17 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,081. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $217.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $299,000.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

