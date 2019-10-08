Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) SVP Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00.

Lennar stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lennar by 61.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Lennar by 64.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 107,299 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

