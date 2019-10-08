Insider Selling: Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells 2,926 Shares of Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

