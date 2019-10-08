Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 35907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $558.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 277.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

