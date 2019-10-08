Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $24.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.23 million to $26.01 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $24.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $133.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 478,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,392. The firm has a market cap of $534.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 430,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 561,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 69.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 790,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

