Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently:

10/2/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. 33,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after acquiring an additional 838,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

