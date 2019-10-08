IOStoken (IOST) Market Cap Tops $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Livecoin, BitMax and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038899 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.05586398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001085 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Koinex, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bitkub, BigONE, WazirX, IDAX, BitMart, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, CoinBene, ABCC, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinZest, Huobi, BitMax, Coineal, Livecoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bitrue, OKEx, DigiFinex, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

