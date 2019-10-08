IOTA Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinone, Bitfinex and Huobi. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $757.47 million and $9.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00212554 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Coinone, Exrates, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, FCoin, OKEx, Ovis, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bitfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

