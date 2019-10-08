IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,616. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

