IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,616. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.