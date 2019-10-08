Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 18,350 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 123.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 111,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 139,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

EOG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,544,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,832. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

