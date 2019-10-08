iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 36.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 74,160 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $401,000.

iRobot stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 458,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

