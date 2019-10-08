iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 0.1% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

