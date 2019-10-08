iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 105,749,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,844.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,463 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 703,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,021. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.