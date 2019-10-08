Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,250. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,080 shares of company stock worth $3,614,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 90.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

