Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 357,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 612,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.