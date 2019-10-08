JBJ Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,505,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,333,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after acquiring an additional 935,666 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,150,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,967,000 after acquiring an additional 552,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after acquiring an additional 476,622 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 708,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,926. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

