JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 483,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 591,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,486,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,093,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $229.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.08.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.