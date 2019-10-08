JBJ Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 183,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

