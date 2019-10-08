JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 509,652 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Enerplus by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,588,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 303,847 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 2,539.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 976,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

ERF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.