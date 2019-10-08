JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,337,000 after buying an additional 1,013,032 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,963,000 after buying an additional 17,211,756 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,159,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,066,000 after buying an additional 115,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,571,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,343,000 after buying an additional 245,077 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,435. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

