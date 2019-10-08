JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,894,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,340,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after buying an additional 1,716,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,419,000 after buying an additional 1,196,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,069.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 772,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 736,957 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 213.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 978,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 666,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. 40,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.