JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 59,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 571,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.37.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,391. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

