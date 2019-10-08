JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.74. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,715. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

