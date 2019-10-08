JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 662.56 ($8.66) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.68), 30,631 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 84,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.70).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

