Jumia Technologies AG -‘s (NYSE:JMIA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Jumia Technologies’ (NYSE:JMIA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 9th. Jumia Technologies had issued 13,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $195,750,000 based on an initial share price of $14.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.