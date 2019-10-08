Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 9.8%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.54, 1,393,595 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,826,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $616.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

