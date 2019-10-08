Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.95.

KEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.04. 223,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$100.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,209,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,396,100.78. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Insiders have bought a total of 191,100 shares of company stock worth $526,602 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.