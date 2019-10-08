Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €554.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €554.00 ($644.19) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KER. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €554.33 ($644.57).

EPA KER traded down €6.60 ($7.67) on Tuesday, reaching €438.70 ($510.12). The company had a trading volume of 190,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €446.94. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

