Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.19

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.19 and last traded at C$21.01, with a volume of 327049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

