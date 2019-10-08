Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises 5.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after buying an additional 2,159,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 179,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

