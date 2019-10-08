Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 0.4%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.50, approximately 265,073 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 489,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $138,048.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,549 shares in the company, valued at $773,300.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,038 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 126.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 238.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.