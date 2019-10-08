Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,480. Lantronix has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

