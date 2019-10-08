LatiumX (LATX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,906.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, LatiumX has traded down 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $19,754.00 and approximately $54,906.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,916,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

