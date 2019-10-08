Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years.

LGI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

