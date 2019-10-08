Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden makes up 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $266.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,073. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $240.33 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.96 and its 200 day moving average is $286.60. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

