Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 108,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

