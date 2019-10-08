Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

SPGI traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $245.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,693. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.09 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

