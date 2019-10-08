Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 273,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

