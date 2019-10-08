Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 714 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. 24,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,655. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

