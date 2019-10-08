Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.18

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $261.18 and traded as high as $239.95. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $232.70, with a volume of 23,094,713 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LGEN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,057 shares of company stock valued at $734,949.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

