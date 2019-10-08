LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. LendingClub posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Allocca purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $242,921. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $32,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 605,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,321. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

