LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,013,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 302,843 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Company Profile (NYSE:LHC)

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

