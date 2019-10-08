LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of LX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.97. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $22,876,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 254.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

