Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.23. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 14,872 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.