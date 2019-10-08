Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 19.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.27. 30,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,092. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.