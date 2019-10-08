Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.
LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 19.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.27. 30,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,092. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
