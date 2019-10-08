Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lincoln National by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 122,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lincoln National by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after buying an additional 287,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

