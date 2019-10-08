Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $57.26 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $57.26 or 0.00696740 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Koinex and OKCoin.cn.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,423,392 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

